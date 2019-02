22 quality products created with pride, passion, and a commitment to craftsmanship.

× Expand Emily Pelton, Elliott and Chloe Watkins, and George and Tralyn Hodson of Flying Fox Vineyard. Photo by Jeffrey Gleason

Meet the winners of our 2018 Made in Virginia Awards!

Flying Fox Vineyard, Afton

Ballad Brewing, Danville

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond

Falls Church Distillery, Falls Church

Fine Creek Brewing Company, Powhatan

Old Dominion Spirits, Warrenton

Pearmund Cellars, Broad Run

Reservoir Distillery, Richmond

Steam Bell Beer Works, Midlothian

AR’s Hot Southern Honey, Richmond

Autumn Olive Farms, Waynesboro

Birdie’s Pimento Cheese, South Hill

Red Root & Company, Harrisonburg

Route 11 Potato Chips, Mount Jackson

Storied Goods, Roanoke

Blue Ridge Overland Gear, Bedford

Camelot Pewter, Henrico

Earth, Fire and Spirit Pottery, Lexington

Gates Antiques, Midlothian

Lineage Goods, Harrisonburg

The Lost Whiskey Project, Falls Church

Thicket, Charlottesville

The Made in Virginia 2018 Awards were selected by the Virginia Living editors and originally appeared in our December 2018 issue.