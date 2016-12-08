Made In Virginia 2016 Awards

16 standout products created with passion, integrity and above all, quality craftsmanship. These are Virginia makers at their best.

See all of our Made in Virginia 2016 Award winners!

OVERALL

Andrea Donnelly Studio, Richmond

FOOD

Loopy Scoops, Haymarket (category winner)

JM Stock Provisions, Charlottesville and Richmond

Ula Tortilla, Afton

Virginia Chutney, Flint Hill

DRINK

Mother Shrub, Richmond (category winner)

Vitae Rum, Charlottesville

Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey

Copper Fox Distillery, Sperryville

SPORT & OUTDOORS

Silver Tears Campers, Roanoke (category winner)

Tinkham Decoys & Folk Art, Norfolk

Join or Die Knives, Richmond

Apothec, Richmond

DESIGN

Jake's Clay Art, Waynesboro (category winner)

Blanc Creatives, Charlottesville

Jaeger & Ernst, Barboursville

Winners were selected by the editors from among hundreds of submissions received earlier this year.

