Made in Virginia 2017 Awards

16 standout products created with passion, integrity and above all, quality craftsmanship. These are Virginia makers at their best.

OVERALL

Nightingale Ice Cream, Richmond

FOOD

Landcrafted Foods, Grayson County (category winner)

Happy Family Ranch, Midland

Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Kilmarnock

Simply Cheddar, Waynesboro

DRINK

Ragged Branch, Charlottesville (category winner)

Dead Reckoning Distillery, Norfolk

Veritas Vineyards & Winery, Afton

Trussings Craft Fizz, Midlothian

DESIGN

Daniel Rickey Furniture, Richmond (category winner)

Gum Tree Farm, Middleburg

Evolution Glass, Charlottesville

GEAR

Heart and Spade Forge, Roanoke (category winner)

Ledbury, Richmond

LC Fabrications, Grottoes

Yak Attack, Burkeville


Winners were selected by the editors from among hundreds of submissions received earlier this year.

