Made in Virginia 2017 Awards

16 standout products created with passion, integrity and above all, quality craftsmanship. These are Virginia makers at their best.
See all of our Made in Virginia 2017 Award winners!
Nightingale Ice Cream, Richmond
Landcrafted Foods, Grayson County (category winner)
Happy Family Ranch, Midland
Northern Neck Popcorn Bag, Kilmarnock
Simply Cheddar, Waynesboro
Ragged Branch, Charlottesville (category winner)
Dead Reckoning Distillery, Norfolk
Veritas Vineyards & Winery, Afton
Trussings Craft Fizz, Midlothian
Daniel Rickey Furniture, Richmond (category winner)
Gum Tree Farm, Middleburg
Evolution Glass, Charlottesville
Heart and Spade Forge, Roanoke (category winner)
Ledbury, Richmond
LC Fabrications, Grottoes
Yak Attack, Burkeville
