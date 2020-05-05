Party Time

× Expand Photo by Fred + Elliott.

We may be stuck at home, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the day in style. We've rounded up our favorite recipes and reads for Cinco De Mayo. Tacos and tequila, anyone?

For your table:

Tacos:

• Chicken Tinga with Pickled Red Onions

• Skirt Steak with Rajas

• Mushrooms, Corn and Leeks with Salsa Fresca and Curtido

• Tuna with Peach Plum Salsa and Avocado Crema

• Red Snapper Ceviche and Thai Shrimp

Classics:

• Mexican Pozole Soup

• Ceviche with Blueberries

Salsa:

• Salsa Verde

• Roasted Tomatillo and Peach Salsa

For your bar:

Smoky Bandito Old Fashioned. Photo courtesy of El Jefe Taquería Garaje.

• Tequila Mockingbird

Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, pineapple syrup, piloncillo syrup, Carpano Bianco dry vermouth

• Smoky Bandito Old Fashioned

Agave syrup, lime, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila (reposado style), Tanteo chipotle-infused tequila, Blackwater orange bitters, burnt orange peel

• La Mexicana

Blanco tequila, soursop purée, lemon juice, simple syrup, pomegranate arils, lime

• Spiced Tamarind Paloma

Cinnamon-infused tequila, ginger-tamarind syrup, grapefruit soda

Most restaurants are also selling cocktails to go! Read more about curbside cocktails.

× Expand Photo by Adam Ewing.

To read:

Mexico's Secret Coast

During a spring break trip to Nayarit state, the author and his family discover luxury, bohemian surf villages, history and nature—minus the tequila shots.

Pride and Joy

Las Amazonas Del Dorado introduce the Mexican tradition of escaramuza to Virginia.