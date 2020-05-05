Party Time

Photo by Fred + Elliott.
We may be stuck at home, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the day in style. We've rounded up our favorite recipes and reads for Cinco De Mayo. Tacos and tequila, anyone?
For your table:
Tacos:
• Chicken Tinga with Pickled Red Onions
• Mushrooms, Corn and Leeks with Salsa Fresca and Curtido
• Tuna with Peach Plum Salsa and Avocado Crema
• Red Snapper Ceviche and Thai Shrimp
Classics:
Salsa:
• Roasted Tomatillo and Peach Salsa
For your bar:
Smoky Bandito Old Fashioned. Photo courtesy of El Jefe Taquería Garaje.
Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, pineapple syrup, piloncillo syrup, Carpano Bianco dry vermouth
Agave syrup, lime, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila (reposado style), Tanteo chipotle-infused tequila, Blackwater orange bitters, burnt orange peel
Blanco tequila, soursop purée, lemon juice, simple syrup, pomegranate arils, lime
Cinnamon-infused tequila, ginger-tamarind syrup, grapefruit soda
Most restaurants are also selling cocktails to go! Read more about curbside cocktails.
Photo by Adam Ewing.
To read:
During a spring break trip to Nayarit state, the author and his family discover luxury, bohemian surf villages, history and nature—minus the tequila shots.
Las Amazonas Del Dorado introduce the Mexican tradition of escaramuza to Virginia.