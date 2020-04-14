Curbside Cocktails

Mixed drinks are now available to go in Virginia.

× Expand Photo courtesy Perch Richmond.

Throughout Virginia, restaurants have been churning out delivery and curbside pickup orders for hungry people eager to support small businesses during COVID-19. Now, thanks to a temporary privilege enacted last week by Gov. Ralph Northam, customers can have margaritas with their takeout tacos, too.

Beginning April 10, the governor’s policy allows “mixed beverage licenses and distilleries with approved tasting rooms... to provide delivery services and take-out mixed drinks,” according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) website. Other stipulations apply, including that distilleries are limited to a maximum of two drinks per order, restaurants are limited to four drinks per order––plus, for every two cocktails, a meal must be purchased. As always, all recipients must be at least 21 years of age.

The governor has even outlined rules for containers. Cocktails must be packaged in a glass, paper, or plastic container with a lid. At Perch in Richmond, cocktails are packaged in clear plastic bottles, boasting fun colors and sticker labels with ingredients and instructions for serving. The restaurant is offering cocktails like Little Wonder, made with Virago Spirits Four Port Rum, Campari, Cappelletti red Italian bitter, and Vittore blanc vermouth. Customers can also purchase mixers like honeydew-kiwi-lime shrub and tropical ginger beer mix

“We are super excited and happy to get back behind the bar and get creative again,” says Beth Dixon, the beverage director and bar manager at Perch.

Visit your favorite local restaurant or distillery’s website to find out what cocktails are available near you. Happy drinking!