A (Scenic) River Runs Through It

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Scenic Rivers Act with an in-depth look at the Commonwealth’s waterways.

× Expand Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere Hughes River Water rippling down Hughes River.

With nearly 50,000 miles of streams and rivers, the Old Dominion has it all: cascading mountain rivulets, secret swimming holes, big white-water, moseying float rivers, wide-mouth estuaries perfect for sailing, and freshwater teeming with fish, oysters, and crabs. More than 980 miles of our rivers have been honored as Virginia Scenic Rivers—iconic examples of Virginia’s varied, distinctive, and unique fluvial heritage.

Kyle LaFerriere Russell Fork gorge Russell Fork gorge plunges to a depth of 1,650 feet at Breaks Interstate Park. Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere Cypress Bridge Swamp Natural Area Preserve The Cypress Bridge Swamp Natural Area Preserve is home to a 1,000-year-old grove of giant bald cypress trees, water tupelos, and the largest Carolina ash in the nation. Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere Buchanan Swinging Bridge The piers of the Buchanan Swinging Bridge date from 1851. Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere duck hunt on Chickahominy River Duck hunt on Chickahominy River. Photo credit Kyle LaFerriere brook trout Hughes River Brook trout in Hughes River.

As stated in the Virginia Scenic Rivers Act of 1970, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, a designated Scenic River “possesses superior natural and scenic beauty, fish and wildlife, and historic, recreational, geologic, cultural, and other assets.” Among these are the Russell Fork flowing through the gorge at Breaks Interstate Park; both the unique urban Falls of the James in Richmond and the Upper James River, with its picturesque swinging bridge, near Buchanan; the Nottoway River, which, at 72.5 miles, has the longest designated stretch in the state; and sections of the Hughes, Chickahominy, Jordan, Rappahannock, Rivanna, and many others.

The Scenic Rivers Program originated during the 1960s, when Virginians realized that their once-pristine rivers were full of industrial waste and raw sewage. Development and dams severely disrupted and fish and wildlife populations. Citizens and lawmakers demanded legislation to protect the state’s rivers. In 1965, a federal program called the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act was established; in Virginia, it was administered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The act required a state outdoor plan, so the General Assembly commissioned a series of studies that resulted in the adoption of the Virginia Scenic Rivers Act in 1970.

The first version of the Scenic Rivers Act authorized the state to acquire riverfront property “for protection of any scenic river and transfer property to a state agency.” Needless to say, landowners were reluctant to support efforts to designate any river as scenic. However, in 1974, John Heerwald became the DCR Scenic Rivers Program administrator. A paddler and fisherman, he listened to the complaints and suggestions of outdoor enthusiasts and riverfront landowners regarding the program. He then administered the program’s restructuring to ensure that the Scenic River designation neither gives the state any control over land use, nor gives the public any right to use privately owned land. It simply encourages protection and preservation of the river and opens it to opportunities available with certain grants and tax assessments, with the caveat that the General Assembly must approve construction of any dam that would impede the natural flow of a designated river.

Today, the Scenic Rivers Program recognizes almost 1,000 miles of Virginia’s rivers, including six new segments designated during the 2020 General Assembly. As a result, more rivers are clean and free-flowing, outdoor river recreation is exploding, eagles have returned in impressive numbers, and sturgeon are once again migrating up the James River.