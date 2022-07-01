Were you married on or after August 1, 2021? We invite you to share your wedding day with our editors. Select couples will be featured in the February 2023 issue of Virginia Living.

SUBMISSIONS OPEN MONDAY, JULY 11.

Guidelines for entry:

Check the date:

Only weddings that have taken place on or after Aug. 1, 2021 are eligible.

Be on time:

Submissions open July 5. Kindly reply by Aug. 8, 2022. No exceptions.

Keep it local:

The ceremony must have been held in Virginia. (Venues in Washington D.C. cannot be considered.)

Know a couple you’d like to nominate?

Photographers, wedding planners, Mothers-of-the-Bride, and more are welcome to submit a wedding on the couple’s behalf.

Make sure it’s your first time:

The wedding cannot have appeared in another publication, print or digital. (Vendor or personal blogs are not included in this consideration.)

Was your wedding picked? We’ll let you know either way. Couples will be notified in September if they have been selected to appear in the Virginia Living Weddings 2023 issue, coming in February.

Questions? Email VaydaParrish@CapeFear.com.