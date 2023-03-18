Flowers, Fondant, & Frosting

Minimalist wedding cakes still lead the pack, but with elegant details.

Frosting lovers, look away—the naked cake continues its reign as a perennial wedding favorite. But, this year, it’s getting dressed. Minimalist naked cakes are lightly swept with buttercream frosting, then adorned with vibrant pressed flowers or covered in an abundance of sugary sweet marzipan blooms that appear plucked right out of a midsummer night’s dream.

Susan Sweeney of Cake Bloom in Charlottesville created a dreamy, organic look with a wildflower cake this year that boasted three tiers of fresh, locally-grown stems of varying heights, blended with dried pressed flowers. “There was so much texture and color and movement with the petals blowing in the wind that day. The couple did a custom floral print dance floor and table settings to match. It was spectacular,” says Sweeney.

We’re also seeing wallpaper make a comeback in the wedding world. From invitation liners to photo backdrops to escort card stations, repetitive designs are being used to tie every detail of the wedding experience together, and that includes the cake. Patterns, motifs, textiles, and even lace are recreated on cakes using fondant, gold leaf, and carefully stenciled color. Picture an elegant climbing vine motif debuting on the invitation, then making an appearance as the fabric wrap surrounding the bar, and finally imagined in fondant and covering a few choice layers of cake.

And say goodbye to the giant sheet cake. The past few years have seen a rise in smaller cakes for smaller celebrations, and, now, even larger parties are embracing wedding cake restraint. Couples are opting for a selection of smaller cakes that allow them to offer a variety of sweet treats. Not only do guests get to exercise their chocolate and vanilla preferences, but you may also find gluten-free, dairy-free, and other dietary options among the bevy of baked goods.

This article originally appeared in the February 2023 issue.