All Aboard

The Virginia Scenic Railway steams through Staunton.

With 280 miles of track, the Buckingham Branch Railroad is the largest short line rail service in the state. In August, the railroad introduced the Virginia Scenic Railway, a popular series of scenic train excursions that depart from Staunton’s Amtrak station and wind through the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Both routes have been a hit with riders.

The eastbound Blue Ridge Flyer ascends 1,000 feet as it pulls passengers through the mile-long Blue Ridge Tunnel, turning around in the small town of Ivy for the journey home. The westbound Allegheny Special travels through the Valley towards the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, with a turnaround point in Goshen.

Both three-hour routes include a meal, dessert, and beverage (served in a souvenir glass). Over the holidays, the Santa Train will offered shorter excursions for revelers of all ages. VirginiaScenicRailway.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue.