Rediscover Virginia

Virginia Hotels Offering Discounts for Future Travel in Honor of National Plan for Vacation Day.

× Expand (Photo courtesy by Omni Homestead Resorts)

As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on January 25, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) have teamed up with hotel properties around the state to offer discounts and packages for anyone who books between January 25-28, 2022 for a future stay. From small towns and scenic roads to mountain vistas and wide-open beaches, Virginia has it all. Now is the perfect time for visitors to plan their next getaway and to find what they love in Virginia. A list of participating properties can be found here.

National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months.

“Virginia Tourism is delighted to be joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to. We invite all travelers to book their hotel today, and discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

“National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity for travelers to book their 2022 Virginia vacations,” said Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association. “Travelers can take advantage of these fantastic discounts to explore hotels and destinations across the Commonwealth—in big cities and small towns, from coastal Virginia to the mountains and valleys.”

