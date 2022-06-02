Passing the Day Away

The new Potomac Banks Savings Pass makes summer sightseeing much easier in Fairfax County.

Right on time for the summer holiday season, Fairfax County takes tourism to new heights. The Potomac Banks Savings Pass is a $46 pass that gives discounted admission to partnering sites, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon, George Mason’s Gunston Hall, and Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House.

The pass—which has a $25 version for kids ages 6 through 11—also provides deals on tours, gifts, and activities at sites like the National Museum of the U.S. Army, the Workhouse Arts Center, G34.3 Brewing Co., Woodlawn Press Winery and Historic Huntley. It is valid for 90 days, but once it’s first redeemed at a site, it lasts for seven days. It can be purchased at FXVA.com/PotomacBanks