A Magical Weekend

Celebrating Houdini’s Birthday at the Historic North Theatre.

What better time to gather magicians than on March 24, the birthdate of Harry Houdini? That’s when the Houdini Festival of Magic will kick off, bringing stage magicians, sleight-of-hand and escape artists, magic historians, and collectors of magic memorabilia together at Danville’s 500-seat Historic North Theatre.

Built in 1947, the theater is owned and operated by illusionist Wayne Alan who—as he puts it—may be the only magician in the U.S. and possibly the world to own, operate, and perform in his own historic theater. HistoricNorthTheatre.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.