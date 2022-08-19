Labor Day Getaway

Before the summer ends, head over for some southern fare and fun at Primland.

Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is excited to welcome renowned Pitmaster, Chef Elizabeth Karmel, to close out the summer this Labor Day with a weekend-long celebration at the Blue Ridge Mountain retreat complete with BBQ workshops, exclusive dinner events, and more.

This Labor Day Weekend, Chef Karmel brings her exceptional skills to Primland Resort, where guests can indulge in Southern BBQ with Chef-led workshops and special culinary events with dish highlights including Butterbean Hummus (see recipe below) and Chimichurri Chicken Wings. Guests can make the most of the last days of summer with endless outdoor excursions from fly-fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding, golf, and so much more!

Chef Elizabeth Karmel

“I’m excited to head back to Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection this Labor Day Weekend to host immersive, epicurean events. I’ll be sharing some of my top tips and tricks for authentic, Southern-style cooking and showcasing a few of my favorite summer dishes,” says Chef Elizabeth Karmel. “One of my favorite appetizers or light meal recipes is a bright savory Butterbean Hummus. Inspired by the Butterbean puree at the Obstinate Daughter, this simple dip—or sandwich spread—follows the traditional steps of hummus, substituting Lima Beans for chickpeas and enhancing the lemon flavor with strips of lemon zest that get pureed with all the other ingredients.”

Primland is a great destination for one final summer getaway before the kids head back to school, thanks to the property’s ample kid-friendly outdoor adventures, tennis and pickleball courts, resort pool, games room, and a cinema with family-friendly classics. Stay longer and let the kids play all day through Primland’s Explorer Club, available for children ages 5-13. Offered twice a week from now through Labor Day, kids can embark on adventures of their own from learning archery skills, trying their hand at pond fishing, experiencing a day in the life of Primland’s horses, or making and flying their very own kite.

Event Schedule:

Friday, July 1: Celebrations kick off with cocktails on the terrace, featuring live music.

Saturday, September 3: Guests will learn how to make the perfect rub for ribs by day and enjoy a seafood boil dinner by evening, complete with lawn games for a friendly post-dinner competition.

earn how to make the perfect rub for ribs by day and enjoy a seafood boil dinner by evening, complete with awn games for a friendly post-dinner competition. Sunday, September 4: The morning commences with a Brisket 101 workshop followed by a lunch of smoked hamburgers and a BBQ dinner to close out the day.

Monday, September 5: Guests can celebrate Labor Day at Stables Saloon with cocktails and passed canapes, kids sack races and face painting, and a lawn games tournament including Disc Golf, Horse Shoes, Cornhole, and Croquet.

Recipe: Butterbean Hummus

Zest of one large lemon peeled with a vegetable peeler

Juice of one lemon

3 cloves of garlic

½ generous cup of tahini—mixed well

2 ½-3 cups of canned lima beans—a 15-ounce can and an 8-ounce can

4-8 generous teaspoons of water from canned lima beans, plus more if needed

3-4 tablespoons of best-quality Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½-1 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste

Warm Flatbread for serving

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, optional for serving

Arugula for serving, optional for serving

Remove zest with a vegetable peeler, making sure not to get any of the white bitter pith. Drain lima beans from can and reserve all the liquid.

Blend everything together in a food processor or/and a high-speed blender until smooth.

Taste and re-adjust the seasonings if necessary. If it is too pasty, add a little more lima bean water and another drizzle of olive oil to smooth it out until you like the consistency.

Place in an airtight container and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

Place in a small bowl and drizzle with a little olive oil before serving. Serve with warm flatbread. Alternatively, spread over a piece of flatbread, top with cherry tomatoes that have been cut in half. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and top with a handful of arugula that has been dressed lightly with olive oil.

Store Butterbean hummus in the refrigerator. It will keep refrigerated for a couple of weeks.