Putting the Glam in Glamping

Getaway’s stylish micro cabins immerse visitors in the outdoors.

Let’s be honest: a lot of tiny houses look like they were thrown together from home store remnants. But the folks at Getaway, a vacation rental company with 16 outposts nationwide, take a different approach. They build style-forward structures that are more MoMA than modular home.

At Getaway’s location outside Charlottesville, buildings are clad with blackened wood, which is both chic and cozy. Inside, an enormous picture window defines the space, bringing the outdoors in. Getaway cabins are finished in neutral tones and include comfortable amenities like crisp white linens, micro-kitchens, heat and air conditioning, and their own wee libraries.

The company’s Virginia outpost is particularly special, says Getaway spokesperson Jordan Sweat, because it’s located just 30 minutes from Shenandoah National Park. And nothing has been overlooked. From a simple self check-in to doggy bowls, Getaway covers the details so visitors can clear their minds and reconnect with nature in a beautiful space. Getaway.House

Aaron Anil Jacob

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.