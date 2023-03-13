A better way to vet vacation rentals.

Whether you’re booking an estate or a cabin, a new vetting system, The 100 Collection™, guides discerning travelers to high-caliber vacation rentals. Co-founders Travis Wilburn and Rebecca Lombardo of Charlottesville developed the third-party validation system to demystify the rental process by awarding the Collection’s stamp of approval to select properties that offer concierge-level service from proprietors with insider knowledge of local destinations.

Guided by a trusted collective of leading owners and property managers known as doyennes, The 100 Collection™ ensures a rental property (like the Waterperry Farm in Free Union, VA) meets specific criteria for superior quality, cleanliness, and safety standards; offers timely guest communications; and ensures the professionals caring for these properties are well respected within their communities. TheOneHundredCollection.com

