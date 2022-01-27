Taco Touchdown

This Herndon taqueria is FedEx Field’s newest vendor.

Whether you've got tickets on the 50-yard line, are tailgating, or watching from home, no gameday is complete without one crucial element: food. This season at D.C.’s FedEx Field, home of the Washington Football Team, fans can satisfy thirdquarter cravings with local fare. Herndon’s Casa de Avila Tacos is one of the stadium’s newest vendors as winners of the Washington Football Team’s Flavors of the DMV Showcase.

Owner Abraham Avila, who opened the taqueria with his wife Stephanie, as well as his mother and sister, beat out entrants from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (aka, “the DMV”) after one of their customers suggested they enter the contest. The family business brings traditional recipes from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Virginia. At FedEx Field, fans can enjoy quesabirria tacos, which feature beef and shredded mozzarella, for an American twist, in tortillas painted with oil from the meat. “The trend of quesabirria is only getting stronger,” says Avila. The menu also offers carnitas tacos and a rotating option of al pastor with pineapple, chicken, or carne asada.

Avila describes the opportunity of serving as a vendor at FedEx Field as a “huge responsibility,” and hopes to “elevate the game when it comes to concession food.” Facebook: @casadeavilatacos

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.