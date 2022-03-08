Self-Care Staples

Our favorite Virginia-made products will keep you feeling pampered this winter.

AROMATHERAPY ROLLERBALL BUNDLE

Taylor Made Organics, Port Republic

Designed for on-the-go aromatherapy, these essential oil rollers soothe ailments ranging from anxiety to congestion and even restless sleep. Crafted for easy use and packed in a travel-friendly zipper pouch, these blends may be applied under the nose or on the back of the neck for continuous comfort. TaylorMadeOrganics.com $42

EVERY BODY OIL

Maven Made, Richmond

Made from cold-pressed plant oils and packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, Maven Made’s signature facial serum provides essential moisture and nutrients for skin, hair, cuticles, even beards. Mindfully made in small batches, this oil calms and protects the body during the cold winter months and beyond. MavenMadeRVA.com $20

SIGNATURE BODY FROSTING

Essentially Zen, Staunton

This luxurious, skin-nourishing body frosting is concocted from premium, organic, and ethically sourced ingredients from Virginia-based suppliers—including coconut oil, cocoa butter, shea butter, mango butter, and aloe. Essentially Zen’s double-whipped treat looks sweet enough to eat, but save it for pampering yourself after a nice long bath instead. EssentiallyZen.shop $18

ELDERBERRY LAVENDER SYRUP

Erin’s Elderberries, Warrenton

There’s nothing sweeter than a healthy mind and body! Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, Erin’s Elderberry Syrup boosts immune health and is a sweet treat loved by adults and children alike. An added burst of lavender helps to improve sleep, lower blood pressure, and ease anxiety. ErinsElderberries.com $29.50

LATE NIGHT PEANUT BUTTER

Piemonte Provisions, Floyd

If you’re looking to satisfy a self-care sweet tooth, grab a spoon and dig into this double-chocolate and espresso-infused peanut butter. Made in small batches with locally grown peanuts from Suffolk, it’s also delicious as an ice cream topping or as a graham cracker spread. PiemonteProvisions.com $7.99

TRANQUILITY TEA WITH HEMP AND LAVENDER

River Organics, Gloucester

The newest addition to River Organics’ lineup of CBD products carries refreshing hints of chamomile, fennel, lavender, lemon balm, and rosehips. Take a moment for yourself any time of day with a steaming hot cup of this soothing caffeine-free tea made with Virginia-grown organic hemp. RiverOrganics.com $19.99

CUSTOM AYURVEDIC FACE MASK KIT

Bright Body, Richmond

“If you can customize a smoothie, you can customize your skin care”—that’s the mantra behind Bright Body’s Custom Ayurvedic Face Mask Kits. They include up to three boosters (powdered herbal bases) and a liquid activator of your choice (manuka honey, aloe serum, or oat milk), for personalized pampering. MyBrightBody.com $30-$45

SPARKLING BEVERAGES

Crunchy Hydration, Virginia Beach

These carbonated waters quench thirst and target an array of bodily imbalances. Need a caffeine kick? Crack open a lime or mango flavor. For more mellow sipping, try grapefruit or tangerine—both enhanced with 15mg of full-spectrum hemp extract. Watermelon and raspberry varieties round out Crunchy’s fruity offerings. CrunchyHydration.com $15-$20 for 6-PACKS

LG’S ELIXIR

Charlottesville

Based on a recipe from his Haitian ancestors, Lesly Gourdet’s powerful elixir promises to get your body back on track when illness gets in the way. Made from cold-pressed natural ingredients like turmeric, ginger, honey, and lemon, the elixir pairs well with a mixer of cranberry or orange juice. LGsElixir.com $37 for 8 OZ.

This article originally appeared in the February 2022 issue.