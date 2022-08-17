The RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion on Brown's Island supports the Autism Society of Central Virginia.

The Autism Society of Central Virginia is bringing back a well-loved Richmond tradition, the RVA Duck Race, and also launching a brand new concept: the Festival of Inclusion. The fun will take place this Saturday, August 20 at 11-4 on Brown’s Island. Watch 15,000+ rubber ducks float down the canal and race toward the finish line for the chance to win the $10,000 grand prize among other unique local prizes.

The Festival of Inclusion will be Richmond's first sensory-friendly festival designed to include and accommodate individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, featuring music, family activity zones, vendors, local food, and more.

11:00: Festival of Inclusion Begins

3:00: RVA Duck Race Begins

3:45: RVA Duck Race Winners Announced

4:00: RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion Ends

See the full schedule HERE.