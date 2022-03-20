Racing fans, get your engines ready.

× Expand (Photo courtesy of The Bristol Hotel, a Charlestowne Hotels managed property)

Bristol’s first boutique property in the heart of Southern Appalachia, The Bristol Hotel, is launching a “Racing Lover’s Dream Weekend” package today in partnership with famed NASCAR short track, Bristol Motor Speedway, tied to the Food City Dirt Race.

Taking the green flag on Sunday, April 17, the Food City Dirt Race is one of only two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place in town this year. NASCAR’s second dirt race since 1970, this the first Cup event to run on Easter Sunday since 1989, when a rescheduled Richmond Raceway run was won by American icon Rusty Wallace. The call-to-book, limited availability package includes:

Overnight accommodations at The Bristol Hotel with NASCAR swag in-room upon arrival, curated around guests’ favorite drivers

2 tickets to the big race in the Moonshine Lounge, a luxury skybox slice of rustic mountain Americana, complete with theater-style seating, outdoor access to the Suite Lounge + Sugarlands Shine Roof at Turn 4 viewing area, Sugarlands Distilling Company in-suite Moonshine sampling, all-inclusive catering and two domestic beer tickets for fans 21+

A round of pre-race drinks at Lumac , Bristol’s only rooftop bar where guests can enjoy spectacular Appalachia Mountain views and handcrafted cocktails made with local spirits

Bristol’s only rooftop bar where guests can enjoy spectacular Appalachia Mountain views and handcrafted cocktails made with local spirits Complimentary access to Bristol Motor Speedway’s live Easter celebration ahead of the race, headlined by Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado. Special guest Gary LeVox, most well-known as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, also will perform during the event.