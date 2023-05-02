Polo Party

At matches around the state, polo is just getting started.

“There’s nothing better than a Sunday afternoon of polo,” says Lou Lopez, who coaches the University of Virginia polo teams in Charlottesville. Best of all, you don’t need to be a member of the horsey set to get in on the action. Spectators can catch weekend matches on polo fields in Northern Virginia and in Crozet, near Charlottesville. Food trucks, DJs, theme nights, and up-close views of the players and ponies make these events anything but stuffy. Pack a picnic and bring a few lawn chairs to enjoy the people- and pony-watching.

In Leesburg, Polo in the Park at Morven Park International Equestrian Center bills itself as the “best party in Loudoun.” At Crozet’s King Family Vineyards, you can sip King Family wines—delivered by golf cart-driving servers—while watching the Roseland Polo Club play each Sunday, where matches start at noon. And in The Plains, the Twilight Polo series takes place at Great Meadow in the Greenhill Stadium. For 2023 season details, visit VaPolo.org, KingFamilyVineyards.com, TwilightPolo.com, MorvenPark.org.

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue.