Paws on the Rivah

Fall Oyster Roast at Warner Hall benefits shelter animals.

Oysters served every which way—roasted, grilled, smoked, and just-shucked—will be on deck at the Gloucester- Mathews Humane Society’s Annual Fall Oyster Roast at the Inn at Warner Hall, located on picturesque farmland at the head of the Severn River.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the return of our in-person event,” says the humane society’s CEO, April Martinez. Live music promises to set a festive mood, and a delicious array of seasonal side dishes and desserts, plus beer and wine are also on the menu.

This annual fundraiser provides life-saving programs and services that benefit the shelter’s homeless animals, including temporary shelter; adoption; transfer to adoption-guarantee partners through the Highway to Home program; low- and no-cost spay/neuter surgery through the Fixin’ to Save Spay & Neuter Clinic; and a Pet Pantry for pet owners experiencing economic hardship.

Fundraisers like the Oyster Roast ensure the GMHS “remains a beacon of hope and safe harbor for pets and people in need,” adds Martinez. An extra treat? A peek at shelter pets on parade. Oct. 29, 2:00-5:00 p.m. WarnerHall.com, GMHumaneSociety.org