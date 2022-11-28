Local Cheer

Some must-visit Christmas celebrations around the state.
From iconic markets like Richmond’s Bizarre Bazaar to fledgling events like Middletown’s Kris Kringle Market at Belle Grove, Virginia plays host to a bevy of holiday artist hubs teeming with locally made goods. You’ll find baked treats and jewelry from more than 60 vendors at the Old Town Manassas Christmas Market, or browse a more traditional European market in Williamsburg where 32 vendors sell crafts, artwork, and even gluhwein (warm spiced wine) from individual “chalets.” Roanoke’s Mistletoe Market spotlights small businesses and invites visitors to gift toys or canned food to local families in need.
- The Bizarre Bazaar 47th Christmas Collection, Richmond, Dec. 1-4, The BizarreBazaar.com
- Williamsburg Christmas Market, Nov. 25-27 & Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-21
- Dickens of a Christmas, Roanoke, Dec. 2, 9, 16, DowntownRoanoke.org
- High Country Lights, Nov. 24-Jan1, HighCountryLights.com
- Festival of Trees, Big Stone Gap, Nov. 14-Dec. 31, DCR.Virginia.gov
- Holiday Pops, Lexington, Dec. 5-6, WLU.edu
- Holiday Boat Parade, Alexandria, Dec. 3, VisitAlexandria.com
- Festive Fridays, Cape Charles, Dec, 2, 9, & 16
- Grand Illumination, Charlottesville, Dec. 2, Charlottesville.gov
- Nutcracker, Fairfax, Dec. 6, CFA.GMU.edu
- Christmas Tree Lighting, Big Gem Park, Dec. 10, TownOfShenandoah.com