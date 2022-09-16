The Garden Club of Virginia's Symposium brings experts in all things botanical.

Savor the eye candy of Françoise Weeks’ foraged haute couture and Robert Llewellyn’s extraordinary microphotography—all botanically inspired. Both are featured at the Garden Club of Virginia’s Symposium 2022, Grow Your Knowledge, Sept. 20-21, at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. Free and ticketed programs, open to the public, also include keynote speakers Thomas Woltz, acclaimed landscape architect with globe-spanning projects, and Shaun Spencer-Hester, granddaughter of Harlem Renaissance poet and Lynchburg gardener Anne Spencer. Plus, enjoy a botanical mixology event and a full-scale flower show in which horticulture, artistic design, and photography are integrated. Symposium.GCVirginia.org.