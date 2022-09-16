The Garden Club of Virginia's Symposium brings experts in all things botanical.
Savor the eye candy of Françoise Weeks’ foraged haute couture and Robert Llewellyn’s extraordinary microphotography—all botanically inspired. Both are featured at the Garden Club of Virginia’s Symposium 2022, Grow Your Knowledge, Sept. 20-21, at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. Free and ticketed programs, open to the public, also include keynote speakers Thomas Woltz, acclaimed landscape architect with globe-spanning projects, and Shaun Spencer-Hester, granddaughter of Harlem Renaissance poet and Lynchburg gardener Anne Spencer. Plus, enjoy a botanical mixology event and a full-scale flower show in which horticulture, artistic design, and photography are integrated. Symposium.GCVirginia.org.
- Francoise Weeks, renown for innovative botanical haute couture creations and woodland designs made with foraged plant materials and flowers, will offer two distinct presentations.
- Thomas Woltz, an acclaimed landscape architect whose projects span the globe, will present social and ecological sustainability in designed landscapes, showcasing three of his firm’s Virginia projects.
- Shaun Spencer-Hester will share the story of her grandmother’s Lynchburg garden. Anne Spencer was an internationally recognized Harlem Renaissance poet. A true “gardener’s garden,” it inspired her poetry and served as a refuge during the segregated times in which she lived and wrote.
- Robert Llewellyn, an award-winning photographer known for his contributions to numerous publications, including the book Remarkable Trees of Virginia, will introduce guests to the world of micro-photography.