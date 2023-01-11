The Forbidden Forest looms over Leesburg.

× Expand Matthew Rumbelow

A spell has been cast over Leesburg, transforming its Morven Park into Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, an immersive nighttime walkthrough—the first in the U.S. from the theatrical designers and experiential creators of Universal Studios’ Wizarding World theme parks. Through January, witches and wizards of all ages can interact with the magical creatures of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Come face-to-face with centaurs, hippogriffs, and unicorns; see flying cars and dazzing light displays; and wave a magic wand to cast your own spells and conjure a Patronus in this magical woodland experience. HPForbiddenForestExperience.com/Leesburg

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue.