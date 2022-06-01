Bugging Out

Artist David Rogers brings big bug sculptures to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

"I want people to learn, grow, and appreciate their surroundings," says mostly self-taught artist David Rogers of his new exhibit, "David Rogers’ Big Bugs: The Pollinators" at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Since the 90s, he has been exploring wooden sculptures using found forest materials. Big Bugs made their debut in Dallas in 1994. The works found their obvious niche in botanical gardens and soon after hit the road. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden was one of the first to support the exhibit, making its appearance there in 1999.

This time around "pollinators" are highlighted. From bees to hummingbirds to dragonflies, and more, these huge works—one is 17-feet—literally shine with their burnished limbs and wings. Trained as a boat builder, it's no wonder he has such a skillful way with wood. The artistry and the imagination combine for a stunning set of pieces spread throughout the garden, recreating and adding to the space.

David Rogers says, "I'm not looking for perfection but for the illusion of flight. I want people to get off their phones and look around them and be part of it."

The exhibit is open until August 28th.