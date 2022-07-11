Cruising the Canal

Sit back and take in the history of Richmond.

Ready for the wind in your hair and scenic waterway views? Riverfront Canal Cruises’ 2022 regular season is full steam ahead through September. Starting at the Turning Basin on Virginia Street, travel 40 minutes along the James River and Kanawha Canal, and soak up centuries of Richmond’s past. Look out for the Triple Crossing railroad and Shockoe Bottom’s innovative Low Line gardens. These historically narrated cruises also offer one- or two-hour private tours aboard 28-person flat-bottom boats, perfect for parties and family groups. VentureRichmond.com