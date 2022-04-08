Beyond Jelly Beans

Easter egg hunts grow up.

× Expand Shutterstock Bottle of red wine and tulip flowers in gift basket for Women's day and month, Mother's Day, birthday

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for children. Many breweries, cideries, and wineries around the state will celebrate the holiday with grownup egg hunts featuring prizes for the over-21 set.

Topping this season’s list, Pearmund Cellars will host a hunt with a catered wine brunch at Effingham Manor and Winery in Nokesville on Saturday, April 16th. And those eggs? If you’re lucky, you might find a ticket good for a free glass or bottle tucked inside.

At Norfolk’s Maker’s Craft Brewery, the Easter Sunday hunt will include an Easter bonnet competition, spring market, and beer prizes. And in Bluemont, look for an egg hunt at Henway Hard Cider. Bringing the whole family? Corcoran Vineyards and Cider in Waterford and Narmada Winery in Amissville are among those hosting hunts for all ages.

“Wineries in Virginia are becoming places where friends and families can spend the day around events like Easter egg hunts,” says Nancy Bauer, author of Virginia Wine Travel Journal. “Some are adults-only, some are for kids. Morais Vineyards in Bealeton even has a glow-in-the-dark hunt.” Check websites for dates and reservation information.

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.