Stylish Colonial Update

Designer Heather Chadduck Hillegas takes a fresh approach to historic interiors.

× Expand Annie Schlechter 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House

Colonial Williamsburg’s oldest residence, the Nelson-Galt House, unveiled an exciting interior makeover this April. Designer-in-residence Heather Chadduck Hillegas has transformed the 17th-century house using fabrics from the new Williamsburg x Schumacher line along with paint colors from Benjamin Moore’s Williamsburg® Collection.

“It’s humbling to contribute to Colonial Williamsburg’s living history, and exciting to find fresh inspiration in its buildings and collections,” says Chadduck Hillegas, the second-ever designer to be honored by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation with this prestigious role. She’ll also collaborate on the creation of new fabrics, paints, light fixtures, and home accessories sold under the WILLIAMSBURG brand.

Annie Schlechter 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House Annie Schlechter 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House Annie Schlechter 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House Annie Schlechter 2271 Colonial Williamsburg Nelson Galt House

“We couldn’t imagine a better partner,” says Kiri Franco, director of licensing at Colonial Williamsburg. “Heather’s approach offers a fresh take on tradition that nods to classical design, but has a timeless, relaxed feel that’s as comfortable as it is elegant.”

Located on Francis Street, the Nelson-Galt House will be open for ticketed tours over the Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekends. Brand.ColonialWilliamsburg.org; HeatherChadduck.com.

This article originally appeared in the April 2023 issue.