Shed of One's Own

Build a backyard refuge with Studio Shed.

Cabin fever? Consider the Studio Shed, a grown-up version of the backyard playhouse. These prefabricated units are right-sized for offices, exercise studios, guestrooms, or music rooms. Choose from ready-to-ship models or customize your mini-oasis with floor plans ranging from 96-1,000 square feet, with optional kitchenettes or baths.

This Northern Virginia Studio Shed, with a reading nook, workspace, and a cozy corner for Suzie, the owner’s dog, won the company’s 2022 national photo contest, scoring a $3,000 shopping spree with Tortuga Outdoor furniture, plus bragging rights for the homeowner: “I work remotely from it every day and am just delighted,” says Shannon B. “I only wish I’d gotten one sooner!” Studio-Shed.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue.