On the Inside

× Expand Ansel Olson

Looks can deceive. And this L.A.-style mid-century modern does it spectacularly. Completed in 1965, the house was a fish-out-of-water among Richmond’s historic Georgians and Colonials. But by the tender age of 34, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, proving that even in Virginia, “historic” runs deeper than Buckingham slate and weathered brick.

× Expand Exploring Cottrell House

See our article in the May/June 2023 Issue for the full story on the Cottrell house.