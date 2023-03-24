Along the Garden Trail

Historic Garden Week takes place April 15-22 with the best regional itineraries.

× Expand Donna Moulton

For the garden-centric set, Historic Garden Week (HGW) has crafted a series of regional itineraries to help visitors prioritize must-see stops along this year’s spring tour. Each includes tour-pairings designed to simplify travel planning for the week-long event, which attracts visitors from around the world.

“From top to bottom, Virginia is nearly 500 miles long,” says Karen Ellsworth, director of HGW and editor of the tour’s popular Guidebook, “so clustering tours helps enhance the experience.” Her best tip for visitors? Set a leisurely pace.

Celebrating 90 years this season, the Garden Club of Virginia’s house and garden tour is the country’s largest and oldest, with proceeds benefiting the Club’s historic restoration projects.

“Other opportunities help maximize the tour experience,” Ellsworth says, citing the restaurants, state parks, historic properties, inns, and hotels that offer discounts and extended hours. Pop-up boutiques and vendors often donate a portion of their proceeds to HGW, and some museums and historic sites offer free admission to HGW ticket holders. Many tours offer lunch options—from specialty box lunches to buffets at country clubs. Says Ellsworth, “With a little planning, anybody can turn the tour into an exceptional, five-star experience.” VaGardenWeek.org

This article originally appeared in the April 2023 issue.