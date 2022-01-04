Six designers share their favorite finds for 2022.

× Expand (Photo by Laurey Glenn)

With an eye on the latest colors, finishes, and furnishings in the world of home décor, six interior designers from across Virginia share the design finds they’re loving now and what’s on trend for 2022. One thing is certain—wallpaper is here to stay. From wood veneer to large scale to classic block prints, it’s a quick way to refresh any space. Artisanal wares and chinoiserie-style elements, as well as statement lighting, are also in the limelight. Find out how these pros are incorporating their current obsessions into home design around the state.

1. WOOD VENEER WALLCOVERINGS

(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg)

Pamela Harvey, of Pamela Harvey Interiors in Oak Hill, says she is “more than a little obsessed with wood veneer wallcoverings,” such as the Facet line by Innovations. “Wallpaper overall is still running hot,” she says. “For those who can’t commit to a busy pattern or who may want something that feels more organic, the wood veneer makes a smart choice,” Harvey adds. When used as a wallpaper, a veneer—or paper thin cut of wood—is easier to install and more sophisticated than shiplap, says Harvey, plus it pairs well with over-scaled, colorful art. PamelaHarveyInteriors.com

2. LARGE SCALE WALLPAPER

“Lately I’ve been obsessed with large-scale papers that have lots of movement,” says Lucy Williams of Lucy Williams Interiors in Norfolk. She incorporated the classic Brunschwig & Fils Bird and Thistle toile wallpaper in beige, into a centrally located dining room with no windows. “This wallpaper has an organic look and feel that will not only bring the outdoors in, but will also take away the weight of the walls, creating a light and airy feel and a beautiful space for dining and entertaining,” Williams says. Layer a striped rug over a sisal and a room becomes even more warm and welcoming. LucyWilliamsInteriors.com

3. CLASSIC BLOCK PRINTS

In a recent butler’s pantry refresh, Lizzie Cox, of Richmond-based Lizzie Cox Interiors, incorporated all the things she is loving right now—block print wallpaper, saturated paint colors, and pretty printed linen. “I never tire of a classic block print wallpaper,” says Cox, who used Soane Seaweed Lace in Leaf Green linen wallpaper, in this project. “I love to layer different patterns, too.” To finish the space, the designer painted the older cabinets in high-gloss Sherwin-Williams Marea Baja, SW9185, a rich, saturated blue that coordinates with one of her all-time favorite whimsical fabrics by Radish Moon called Radish for a total transformation. “It’s easier to update a kitchen or butler’s pantry than one may think,” she adds. LizzieCox.com

4. ARTISANAL WARES

Namay Samay, an artisanal fabric house with globally appealing hand weaves, embroideries, and prints, is producing “some of my favorite fabrics in Bhutan and India using native weavers and embroiderers,” says Josh Hildreth of Josh Hildreth Interiors in Flint Hill. He is especially keen on the woven stripes with textures and colors that are so different from machine-loomed products. Another favorite find is the work of ceramicist Piero Fenci, which Hildreth spotted at the Page Bond Gallery in Richmond. For a bit of whimsy, he also suggests in-stock lampshades by British fabric maker Fermoie, to add character and soul to a room. “I plan to add red or green shades to a chandelier in my home this holiday season,” he says. JoshHildrethInteriors.com

5. CHINOISERIE-STYLE ELEMENTS

Some design elements never go out of style. For Edith-Anne Duncan of Edith-Anne Duncan Design, in Blacksburg, chinoiserie-style furnishings are classic and approachable. “I love the chinoiserie style for its sophisticated, casual elegance and motifs,” the designer says, including the elements of bamboo and colorful frames. “I’m currently obsessed with the bamboo-inspired Step Ottoman from Fursatile,” says Duncan. Handcrafted in Italy, this three-in-one, multi-purpose ottoman features bamboo turnings and classic chinoiserie styling. The Chelsea House Tidewater Cabinet is another one of Duncan’s chinoiserie-style favorites featuring a white-painted wood frame with antique mirror-backed doors. EdithAnneDuncan.com

6. STATEMENT LIGHTING

(Photo by Greg Powers)

With lighting being such an important part of the home, Tracy Morris, of McLean-based Tracy Morris Design, says her goal is always to provide the best quality lighting in the most interesting manner. “Many of my clients love a lanternstyle light fixture; however, they can be a bit traditional or don’t have enough interest,” says Morris. “That is not the case with The Urban Electric Co. Tetra fixture.” While the materials are classic, the shape has a much-needed transitional edge. “Also, you can select the finish, accent, and glass options based on your preferred style,” adds Morris. If considering painting, too, Morris suggests going with a brighter, whiter tone, such as Benjamin Moore’s Pale Oak, OC-20. TracyMorrisDesign.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.