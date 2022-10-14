70s Style Comeback

Soft curves, nubby textures, and organic materials feel fresh—again.

What’s next in interior design? When designers and buyers from around the world converged at the High Point Market this spring, they saw lots of rattan, sculpted chairs, nubby bouclé fabrics, hassocks—even terrariums. “The ’70s style in design has been coming for a while,” says Susan Jamieson, ASID, of Richmond-based Bridget Beari Designs. “There’s definitely an organic feel in the lines and textures and colors. But it’s softer than the first time around.”

Jamieson advises clients to incorporate a few key elements, rather than going full-on Brady Bunch. “It’s all about the mix. A little bit of bouclé looks great when it’s mixed with other things. Rattan is huge, it brings a beachy Moroccan feel.” And if you shudder at the memory of ’70s-orange, take heart: the updated look brings “muted rusts, spice colors, even some avocado greens,” she notes.

Natural materials like raffia, wood, jute, and leather create a warm, earthy feeling. “With leather pieces, I’m seeing more caramels and soft oranges; they’re not chocolate brown,” Jamieson says. Look for curves, too. “We’re getting away from hard angles—and we’re seeing clients focus on fewer, more stylish pieces.”

HighPointMarket.org, BridgetBeariDesigns.com

This article originally appeared in the August 2022 issue.