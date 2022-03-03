Turbo-Charging Skin

HydraFacial fans say it’s a game-changer.

Offered in plastic surgeon's offices and medical spas, the HydraFacial goes beyond pampering. “It’s for people who want to feel like a million bucks—but also want results,” says Elizabeth Weiler, director of education and development at OVME Medical Spa in Merrifield in Fairfax County.

When combined with cosmetic procedures, such as chemical peels and injectable fillers, HydraFacial boosts the benefits. The secret is in the serums, customized to each client's needs. "In double-blind placebo studies," Weller notes, "they've found that, when paired with HydraFacial, patients who had laser resurfacing saw a 50 percent increase in smoothness."