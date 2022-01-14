Tech Tools for Seniors

Even in memory care, “nana” technology is winning fans.

Technology is helping older adults stay sharp and expand their horizons in surprising new ways. At The Virginian, a continuum care community in Fairfax, tech tools are being fully integrated into the resident experience from independent living to memory care, where tech-focused games and activities keep brains and hands busy.

“Our goal is to be ‘high touch high tech,’” says Virginian executive director Andrew Carle, who worked with Georgetown University to develop a graduate-level Senior Living Administration concentration—the only one of its kind in the country. Says Carle, who has been designing memory care programs for more than 25 years, “We’ve got the perfect demographic here in Northern Virginia because many of our residents had careers in technology.”

(Illustration by Shaw Nielsen)

Carle strives to address what he calls “the ABCs of dementia—apathy, boredom, and communication.” A new gaming system, Obie for Seniors, tackles all three, he says, and it was recently installed at The Virginian. “It’s fun, engaging, and fosters communication.”

Projected onto a wall, table, or floor, games cover four skill levels—from easy (“popping” bubbles) to paint-by-numbers and bingo which require a higher cognitive skill set. Up to four people can play.

"This has really improved our ability to connect with our memory care residents," says Lisa Semonick, director of life enrichment at The Virginian. “They are having fun but so is the staff, which enhances the positive feel of the therapeutic milieu, even as we gather important engagement data.”

Obie is part of a wave of innovations designed specifically for older adults. Carle coined the phrase Nana Technology™, a play on the scientific term nanotechnology for the grandparent generation. Microchip-based Nana Technology, like Obie, aims to enhance quality of life for older adults by keeping their minds and hands active with technology that’s accessible.

Carle is excited about The Virginian leading the way in technology applications for seniors. “We want to be recognized nationwide and set an example for the industry.” LiveAtTheVirginian.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.