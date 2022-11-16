IV drip bars are the latest in wellness therapy.

Remember when oxygen bars were all the rage? They touted energy boosts, speedy exercise recovery, increased concentration, and headache relief. Now IV drip bars are turning up in malls, offering intravenous drips that deliver a promising array of benefits—from improved immunity, to decreased stress, and glowing skin.

But do they work?

Supporters claim that the IV drips, a combination of vitamins in a hydrating saline solution, can lead to better focus, less pain, glowing skin, and relief from chronic illnesses. Infusions are administered by licensed medical professionals and can be customized, depending on a customer’s specific concerns.

You can find them at Restore Hyper Wellness—with locations in Richmond, Virginia Beach, Alexandria, and planned for Arlington/Pentagon City. For dehydration, for instance, IV therapy can have an immediate impact. “When someone gets hooked up to an IV they feel better instantly,” says Ali Wells, assistant manager of Restore’s Henrico location, just outside of Richmond.

Restore even offers “Drip of the Month” IVs specifically formulated to boost immunity or improve skin health. Memberships and packages are available along with add-on services like compression therapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, and oxygen facials. “I think a lot of people are starting to take their health into their own hands—to improve it in a more natural way,” says Well.

As for the other ingredients in the IV cocktail?

Vitamin C and B-complex vitamins figure prominently in those offered at Restore. Magnesium, which Wells says is used for anxiety, allergies, and pain, is among those offered as a “boost.” Vitamin IV infusion prices start at $125 and can go up to $400 or more depending on the ingredients. Restore.com