Award-Winning Sanctuary

Eupepsia ranks first among wellness seekers.

As spas everywhere record an uptick in bookings, one Virginia wellness retreat is earning national accolades. Located in Clarke County, just southeast of Winchester, Eupepsia Wellness Resort was recently voted the No. 1 Best Wellness Resort in the U.S., earning USA Today’s top Reader’s Choice award. Contenders included Hawaii’s Sensei Lanai at The Four Seasons and Hilton Head Health in South Carolina.

Set on 256 bucolic acres, Eupepsia combines traditional Ayurveda-based therapies with cutting-edge screenings and treatments, extensive fitness and spa offerings, and chef-prepared meals with ingredients supplied by the property’s organic greenhouses and local farm purveyors.

“I believe the secret of our success is to genuinely see the beauty of each guest and make them feel at home and cared for,” says Shivani Schieider Mrad, Eupepsia’s co-founder. “In seeing their highest potential, we bring healing at a very deep level that will impact their life forever.” Guests can customize their experience at Eupepsia—which offers yoga, massage, meditation, detoxifying therapies, an infrared sauna, flotation room, and Himalayan salt chalet. Choose from the resort’s Relax & De-stress, Fitness & Recovery, Healthy Detox, and Weight Management programs, or let Eupepsia’s wellness experts create a retreat designed to meet your specific goals. Eupepsia.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2022 issue.