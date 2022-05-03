What Foods Say Spring?

We asked five chefs around the state.

“Foraged ramps and morels. I love the combination. I pickle and dry them to last the whole year. I also love the first leaves of tender lettuce simply dressed with olive oil, sea salt, and lemon.”

—Matt Hill, Ruthie’s All-Day, Arlington

“Fresh asparagus. My wife and I forage for them around the Eastern Shore. It’s a great way to get outside and spend time together with a purpose. I think asparagus is the most sexy veg out there.”

—“Johnny Mo” Morrison, Mallards At The Wharf, Onancock

“Spring vegetables, especially grilled with olive oil and lemon, such as ramps, asparagus, and spring onions. Also lightly dressed petite greens and baby brassicas, strawberries, and fresh Farmstead chèvre from Caromont Farm.”

—Matt Hull, Zynodoa, Staunton

“Soft crabs. Everyone goes crazy for ramps, peas, asparagus, and other new vegetables. Heck, I do too, but the real treat for me in Virginia is soft-shell season.” —Lee Gregory, Alewife, Richmond

“Hot cross buns for Easter are my specialty. I’m a baker, so spring is the season for light, refreshing desserts that celebrate renewal—like strawberry rhubarb pie, strawberry shortcake, and lemon tarts.”

—Stella Pomanek, Cafe Stella, Norfolk

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.