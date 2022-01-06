The Sweetest Thing

A Richmond micro-bakery offers irresistible indulgences.

× Expand (Sourdough French Boule)

On market days, fans of Jenna Foti’s scones, cookies, cakes, and morning buns know to get there early before her supply runs out. Foti launched Richmond’s Saltncinnamon bakery in 2020, offering small batch baked goods made with high-quality ingredients. “Our products are truly local and made with lots of love,” she says.

(Winter Spice Bread with Maple Glaze)

Most popular are Foti’s slow-fermented sourdough and fluffy English muffins. “I have been told they are both ‘magical!’” she says. (She’s not exaggerating—we’ve tasted them.) “We have wonderful customers who pre-order every week or come to the market just to purchase these items.” For the holidays, Saltncinnamon’s seasonal specialties include pumpkin and cinnamon pecan scones, autumn tea biscuits, autumn spice cake with maple glaze, cardamom and pistachio morning buns, and an invention she calls, Panescones, “a play on the traditional Panettone holiday sweet bread,” says Foti.

Want to give the gift of sweets this Christmas? You can find Saltncinnamon’s goods at Grit Coffee on Libbie Avenue as well as St. Stephen’s Farmers’ Market (Saturdays) and Birdhouse Farmers’ Market (Tuesdays). Saltncinnamon.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.