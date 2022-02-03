Millwood Melts for the Buttery

A local favorite shines with expanding offerings.

× Expand (Photography courtesy of The Buttery)

Clarke County locals have long loved The Locke Store—a modern country store in Millwood offering fresh, made-to-go food along with wine, beer, and local goods—but the opening of the store’s restaurant, The Buttery, has brought even more foodie fanfare. “Millwood was in need of a sit-down restaurant where people could get really delicious, locally sourced food without having to travel out of town,” says Ruth Emma, who owns The Locke Store and The Buttery restaurant with her husband Max.

The Buttery’s three-course menu rotates every three weeks. “Executive chef Ellie McMillen and Buttery chef Adam Steudler prepare a seasonally inspired menu, with a primary focus on locally sourced ingredients,” says Emma. “Each menu is carefully paired with wine, beer, and cocktails by our beverage director, Jason Bise, and head bartender Marshal Middleton.” Past menus have included braised beef short rib with barley arancini, beet slaw, and chard, with cocktails like the Stableyard Smash with bourbon, honey-thyme simple syrup, lemon, and acorn bitters. The Buttery team hosted a Burgundy Wine Dinner on Nov. 13 and introduce a new menu on the 18th. Diners can also look forward to Sunday Suppers, along with an upcoming expansion of The Locke Store. TheButteryVa.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.