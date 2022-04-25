Simply Shareable

Wren, in Tysons’ Watermark Hotel, elevates Japanese-style small plates.

Perched on the 11th floor of the Watermark Hotel in Tysons Corner, Wren invites diners to participate in the Japanese concept of izakaya—pub-style, small plate dining. Chef Yo Matsuzaki explains the goal is for guests to “taste a lot of food and have a good time with good drinks.”

Dishes range from oysters and sashimi to crispy Brussels sprouts and slow-braised pork belly bao buns. Beverage director Luis Mantilla raves about Matsuzaki’s Tokyo Chicken. The panko-crusted chicken thighs, Matsuzaki’s take on fried chicken, are “a fan favorite” and “very elevated,” says Mantilla.

Mantilla’s fusion-inspired bar program includes highlights such as sake and Japanese beer, but the focus is cocktails. Here, Mantilla complements his extensive library of spirits with fresh ingredients and house-made syrups, bitters, and cordials. Favorites include his Moscow Mule crafted with house-made ginger syrup, which imparts “an incredible amount of flavor, better than ginger beer,” says Mantilla.

Wren offers a terrace with fire pits, as well as lounge and restaurant seating. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a light-soaked dining space, and the bar offers a comfortable spot with stunning open views.

Guests can look forward to a roving cocktail cart—Mantilla describes it as “the Bugatti of bar carts”—which features spirits of the week. Plus, in a nod to the Watermark Hotel’s motto, “like no other,” Mantilla teases that returning diners may even have the opportunity to enjoy secret menu items. WrenTysons.com

This article originally appeared in the February 2022 issue.