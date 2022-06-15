Santé at the Ritz

Pentagon City hotel delivers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

× Expand (Photo by Greg Powers)

On the menu at Santé, the new Mediterranean restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City, grilled Virginia oysters happily coexist with shrimp saganaki and chickpea fries. “It’s an experience that transports, yet feels familiar all the same,” says Matthew Felix, the hotel’s general manager.

In addition to breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner, Santé offers a fireside lounge where you’ll find craft beer, rare wines by the glass, and handcrafted cocktails like the Santé Spritz—made with Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin, Campari, and sparkling grapefruit soda. “We hope to become a destination in the neighborhood,” Felix adds, “offering something unique for those who work and live in the area, as well as our visitors and hotel guests.” MeetAtSante.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue.