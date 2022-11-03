For breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this Arlington hotspot is earning raves.

× Expand REY LOPEZ

Opened in the fall of 2020, Ruthie’s All Day has already nabbed a James Beard Award nomination and landed on countless best-of lists. The hearth-centered eatery by chef Matt Hill and partner Todd Salvadore offers wood-fired dishes like ribs and wings alongside more elevated fare, including smoked duck and grilled hanger steak with almond romesco. For Hill, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America before cooking at hotspots like Charlie Palmer Steak and New York’s Craft, the nomination is his first.

REY LOPEZ

Hill’s meticulous attention to detail is on full display at Ruthie’s, where the deviled eggs, fluffy fried chicken biscuits, and local corn succotash share the menu with wood-grilled branzino. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it’s the kind of place where all-day serial dining sounds tempting.

Located in the former Mrs. W’s, a 1950s chocolate factory and ice cream shop, the space has been thoughtfully modernized to preserve its original essence. With its beautiful shades of green and natural sunlight, the interior is happily Instagrammable. Stop in for the classic meat-and-three and finish with bourbon peach cobbler, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, of course. RuthiesAllDay.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue.