Biscuits with the Boss

Ted Lasso’s official shortbread recipe—revealed.

In the wildly popular Ted Lasso series on Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis plays an American football coach from the Midwest tapped to lead AFC Richmond, a fictitious English Premier League soccer team. But the show’s connection to Virginia doesn’t end there.

Colin Hutton

Sudeikis, who was born in Fairfax, co-created the series with executive producer Bill Lawrence, a 1990 William & Mary graduate. And Virginia’s capital was, in fact, named for England’s Richmond Hill when, in 1737, William Byrd II, noted a likeness between the view of James River from Richmond and that of the Thames, from his hometown southwest of London.

Ted breaks the ice with team owner, Rebecca, gifting her with a pink bakery box of homemade shortbread each morning. For fans anxious for the release of Lasso’s third and final season—released today!—a batch of Ted’s “official recipe” shared by Apple TV+ will help sweeten the wait.

Ted’s Official Biscuit

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Place 2 sticks of unsalted butter in a large bowl or stand mixer and let soften at room temperature. Butter an 8- or 9-inch square metal baking pan, then beat softened butter on high speed with the paddle attachment or hand mixer for 3 to 5 minutes, until fluffy. With the mixer running, gradually add ¾ cup of powdered sugar and continue beating until pale and fluffy.

Stop the mixer to sift in 2 cups all-purpose flour, then add ¼ teaspoon of coarse salt. Mix on low speed until just combined, then pat the dough into the prepared pan, spreading to an even ½-inch thickness. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, place a rack in the middle of oven and preheat to 300°F, then slice chilled dough into squares. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until golden-brown and firm. Let shortbread cool completely, re-slice if needed, and serve. Makes one 8- or 9-inch square pan. Recipe courtesy of Apple TV+.