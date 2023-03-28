Easter Eating

Four Virginia food bloggers share their holiday recipes just in time for Easter celebrations.

If you're in need of some festive food inspiration, look no further. Britney Brown-Chamberlain of Britney Breaks Bread, Cheryl Norris of Bakes by Brown Sugar, Shani Whisonant of Begin with Butter, and Anina Belle Giannini of Le Chef’s Wife have shared 6 recipes (out of their collected 44) with Virginia Living.

For all 44 recipes click: Here.

Starter: Baked Brie in a Puff Pastry

This easy, baked brie, or brie en croute, is topped with caramelized onions, prosciutto, apricot jam, and rosemary and baked in flaky puff pastry for the ultimate dish. Minimal effort with maximum flavor

britneybreaksbread.com/baked-brie-in-puff-pastry-brie-en-croute/

Salad: La Salade Mentonnaise

This is a delicious fennel, orange, and artichoke salad with pine nuts, topped with lemon zest and a tangy orange vinaigrette. The perfect side dish for grilled fish or chicken that you will crave all summer long. A picturesque, citrus-hued village, and the last stop on La Cote d'Azur before you get to Italy, Menton is captivating. The lemon capital of France, the cuisine of Menton is fresh and full of zest, just like this salad!

https://lechefswife.com/la-salade-mentonnaise-a-delicious-fennel-orange-and-artichoke-salad-with-pine-nuts/

Main: Roast Rack of Lamb and Potatoes

This simple recipe for a roast rack of lamb and potatoes makes for a luxurious and delicious dish that is always impressive to serve and yet surprisingly easy to cook! The fragrance of rosemary, thyme, and garlic cooked with the lamb is absolutely irresistible. Your guests will know they are in for a treat the moment they catch the scents wafting from the kitchen.

https://lechefswife.com/simple-rosemary-roast-rack-of-lamb-and-potatoes/

Dessert: Lemon Bundt Cake

This easy Lemon Bundt Cake is the ultimate dessert for lemon lovers. It's light, full of fresh lemon flavor, and topped with a homemade tart lemon glaze to make this a perfect dessert for every day or a special occasion!

https://bakesbybrownsugar.com/lemon-bundt-cake/

Dessert: Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns are traditional for Easter, and these deliver on that classic tradition. They contain cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, which make them a beautifully spiced treat. They have brown sugar, which gives an additional level of decadence that cannot be matched. They are literally packed with plumped raisins, which delighted adult and child testers alike.

https://beginwithbutter.com/2023/03/classic-and-xl-hot-cross-buns/

Drink: Lavender Cocktail

This Lavender Cocktail is refreshing and light with subtle floral notes that will appeal to all of your senses. It's a fancy cocktail that's easy to make and only calls for five ingredients—gin, lavender simple syrup, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, and bubbly prosecco for a nice fizz. Garnish with fresh lavender sprigs for the most beautiful cocktails ever.

https://britneybreaksbread.com/lavender-and-gin-cocktails/