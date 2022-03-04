Maple Syrup Season

Discovering a sweet tradition in Highland County.

Move over Mrs. Butterworth. With seven area “sugar camps,” Highland County—Virginia’s maple syrup sweet spot—is tapping trees and gearing up for its 62nd Maple Festival in March. The county-wide event starts in Monterey (an hour northwest of Staunton) with tours and demonstrations at 10 area camps, an artisan fair, live bluegrass and clogging, and plenty of pancakes.

Traditionally, farmers used pails and spiles (taps) to collect sap from the trees during the freeze-thaw months of late winter and early spring. Although this method has changed, it still takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup. Look for Back Creek Farms syrups infused with sophisticated flavors like cardamom, ginger, coffee-amaretto, and lavender. To support this rich cultural tradition, visit VirginiaMapleSyrup.com for a passport to Virginia’s maple syrup trail. The festival runs over two weekends, March 12-13 and 19-20. HighlandCounty.org_maple-syrup, VirginiaMapleSyrup.com