Mission: Food

With an eye on the locally sourced, Keswick Hall and Marigold push what farm-to-table can be.

With a plethora of wineries, Charlottesville and Keswick are quickly becoming the foodie place to be. The addition of Marigold by Jean-George at the historic Keswick Hall a few years back is nothing short of amazing. With farm-to-table being the trend of the decade, "locavorism" is now almost a requirement for any restaurant worth its salt.

Having lived in Charlottesville for over 25 years, Keswick Hall owners Molly and Robert Hardie are dedicated to the "Zero-Kilometer" food movement—showcasing their commitment to sustainability with their local grass-fed beef program, apiary, and private farm. After all, food is rooted in place and simply tastes better when it comes from next door. Their eco-conscious efforts push the boundaries of what sustainability can be.

The lure of the local almost seems to be taking the exalted place of the "organic" craze that started in the 1940s, surging in the 60s-70s. Controlling each aspect of the farming process ensures the highest quality provisions. With a portion of in-house beef production—not only reducing its carbon footprint but providing beef from a trusted farm prioritizing humanely treated, pasture-fed animals, free of antibiotics and hormones—Marigold’s sustainability efforts show a great dedication to their location and their role in the landscape. The restaurant's hyper-seasonal menus offer dishes partially using produce, meat, and even honey harvested via their Oakdale Farm.

Over Earth Day (April 21 and 22 from 6-9pm), the restauranter and master chef himself, Jean-Georges, will be on-site mingling with guests for an unforgettable evening where he will debut Marigold’s new spring menu and finish the night with a Meet & Greet and book signing. “We wanted to create a social experience where you can share great food with great friends," says Jean-Georges, "To me, that is one of the last great experiences in life.” Whatever appears before you—beautifully plated no doubt—is sure to be toothsome, rooted in local ingredients, and a story of flavors. Keswick.com / MarigoldJG.com

