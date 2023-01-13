60 Shades of Hot Honey

Ames Russell adds a new cookbook to his hot honey empire.

A Fondness for honey—spiked with red pepper—inspired Ames Russell to bottle what he couldn’t find in stores. His AR’s Hot Southern Honey, launched in 2016, quickly won devotees; chef Walter Bundy of Richmond’s Shagbark and baker Brian Noyes of Northern Virginia’s Red Truck Bakery both buy the stuff by the gallon. Now, with his Hot Honey Cookbook Russell gives us “60 ways to infuse sweet heat into your favorite foods.”

And he’s not kidding. Recipes for shrimp and grits, black pepper tofu, crispy cornmeal fries, lettuce cups with grilled steak, collard greens, and cocktails all benefit from a sweet zing. “Hot honey is one of those incredibly versatile ingredients that’s good to have on hand in the kitchen for sweet and savory dishes alike,” says Russell. With an expanded product line that includes AR’s Peach Hot Sauce, AR’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Hot-Hot Southern Honey, and AR’s Spicy Honey Peanut Butter, the culinary possibilities are endless.

Russell’s recipe for candied pecans comes just in time for holiday giving—or, better yet, savoring over a cocktail.

To make them, line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside. Then, in a medium skillet, stir 2 cups of raw pecans with 1/4 cup of AR’s Hot Southern Honey, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup water.

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly for five minutes, until it thickens. Continue stirring a minute or two as the nuts caramelize to a deep golden brown. Spread on the prepared sheet pan, sprinkle with a little kosher salt, and let cool completely. HotSouthernHoney.com