Happy Farmers, Healthy Chickens

Farmer Focus brings better birds to your table.

× Expand (Photography courtesy of Farmer Focus)

Do you know where your chicken crossed the road? Unless you’re buying from a local farmer or specialty market, it’s hard to know where your chicken comes from.

Farmer Focus is changing that. Founded in 2012 with 300 birds by Shenandoah Valley farmer Corwin Heatwole, the business partners with more than 60 like-minded independent farmers in a win-win model: Consumers get fresh 100% USDA organic chicken while participating farmers find a ready market for their wholesome birds. The founders of Farmer Focus handle the business of chicken processing, sales, and distribution, allowing participating farmers to devote their full attention to raising happy, healthy birds.

(Photography courtesy of Farmer Focus)

You may have seen the brand in stores: Each package of Farmer Focus chicken includes a four-letter farm ID, tracing the chicken you’re buying to the humane-certified farm where it was raised. To ensure a consistent product, all processing is centralized.

You can find Farmer Focus boneless breasts, thighs, tenders, whole chickens, and more at Publix, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Lidl supermarkets. Their butterflied and seasoned spatchcocked chicken is perfect for throwing on the grill, while their flavorful chicken livers are ideal in silky homemade pate.

Jason Daugherty of Pleasant Hill Poultry partnered with Farmer Focus four years ago. After raising chickens conventionally for years, he adopted their methods and mission of Happy, Healthy, and Humane farming and says the partnership has been life-changing—for him and his birds. “We continue to strive to be better caretakers for our birds and take great joy and pride in what we do. Healthy chickens are happy chickens. Happy chickens are Farmer Focus Chickens.” FarmerFocus.com

Jeff S. Saxman Saxman Photography, Inc. Jeff S. Saxman Saxman Photography, Inc.

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue.