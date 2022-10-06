Gas Station Grub

A new trail honors Winchester’s finest road eats.

× Expand (Illustration by Victoria B)

Known for its Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and country music icon Patsy Cline, Winchester recently unveiled its latest attraction: a 12-stop Service Station Grub Trail.

Every flavorful stop is located in a gas station—both active and the repurposed kind. Think açai bowls, award-winning barbecue, and maple bacon cupcakes. That’s not to mention Virginia’s number one pizza joint.

“We knew we had something unique in such a diverse range of restaurants and food stops in both active or former gas stations,” says Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Office. Read on for trail highlights.

Pizzoco

501 N. Loudoun St.

For craft pizza, the family-run Pizzoco is a must-stop for homemade, hand-tossed pies with fresh toppings. Regulars ranked it the number one pizza spot in Virginia. Gluten-free options are available too. Pizzoco.com Across the street is a funky one-bedroom Airbnb in a repurposed Sunoco station. Within walking distance of Old Town Winchester’s pedestrian mall, it comes with an electric vehicle charging station, full kitchen, and frosted glass garage doors.

Shawnee Springs Market & Cannery

1488 Senseny Rd.

Shell: Sandwiches, freshly baked sweets, and beer tastings. ShawneeSprings.com

Shaffer’s BBQ & Market

8140 Valley Pike (Middletown)

Former gas station turned local market now has barbecue, burgers, and craft beer on the menu. Just southwest of Winchester. ShaffersBBQ.com

Greenwood Grocery & Deli

1893 Senseny Rd.

Citgo: Breakfast grill, burgers, sandwiches, and craft beer. GreenwoodGroceryDeli.com

Delicias Mexicanas

1709 Berryville Pike, B

Exxon: Authentic Mexican fare with homemade tortillas. Facebook: @DeliciasMexicanasva

Restaurante La Flor Blanca Salvadoreño

1709 Berryville Pike

Exxon: Salvadoran specialties like pupusas, carne asada, and chilies rellenos. Breakfast, too. Facebook: Restaurante La Flor Blanca

Bucha Canna

1216 Berryville Ave.

This organic health food stop sells berry-licious bowls, oat milk smoothies, bubble tea, and CBD products and shares space with an Exxon. Healthy snacks are available, too, along with kombucha tea on tap. BuchaCanna.com

Riley’s Chicorkfish

2765 Northwestern Tpke.

The supersized stuffed jalapeños here—known as Texas Twinkies—have such a fervent following that a line forms before this Exxon eatery opens for the day. And don’t miss Riley’s Taco Tuesdays for a variety of delicious and overstuffed hand-held tacos. Chicorkfish, the name, is a mashup of chicken, pork, and fish, but the place is beloved for its rib-sticking breakfasts, pulled pork, ribs, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, collards, and Amish potato salad. Facebook: Riley’s Chicorkfish

Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery

334 W. Boscawen St.

The New York Times named Bonnie Blue one of 13 essential barbecue stops in the U.S. A classically trained chef turns out delicious beef brisket, fried local apples, and signature dishes like Bonnie’s Pulled Pork & Eggs from the kitchen of this historic Esso station. WinchestersBestBBQ.com

Jordan Springs Market

741 Jordan Springs Rd. (Stephenson)

Gas plus breakfasts, award-winning barbecue, brisket, and chili just outside of Winchester. Plus a giant porcine mural by local artist Sarah Gallahan. JordanSpringsMarket.com

Paco’s Tacos

1518 Martinsburg Pike

Homemade tortillas and salsas make Paco’s authentically delicious. Facebook: @PacosTacosVa